Sports on TV

|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Monday, January 4
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|5 p.m.
ESPNU — Presbyterian at North Carolina (Asheville)
ESPN2 — Indiana at Maryland
ESPNU — Howard at Norfolk State
FS1 — Colorado State at San Diego State
NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Southampton —
|Tuesday, January 5
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|7 p.m.
FS1 — Villanova at DePaul
ESPN — North Carolina at Miami
ESPN2 — Rutgers at Michigan State
ESPNU — Memphis at Central Florida
FS1 — Connecticut at Marquette
ESPN — Kansas at Texas Christian
ESPN — The 86th Annual Heisman Trophy Ceremony
|TENNIS
|1 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds —
|Wednesday, January 6
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|7 p.m.
FS1 — Georgetown at Butler
FS1 — Seton Hall at Creighton
ESPNU — Oregon State at Utah
FS1 — Air Force at Boise State
ESPN — Boston at Miami
ESPN — LA Clippers at Golden State
ESPN2 — Serie A: Juventas at AC Milan
TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds —
|Thursday, January 7
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Iowa at Maryland
ESPNU — Cincinnati at Southern Methodist
FS1 — Indiana at Wisconsin
ESPN2 — Southern California at Arizona
ESPNU — Pepperdine at San Francisco
FS1 — Washington at Stanford
ESPN — UCLA at Arizona State
FS1 — Oregon at Colorado
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions: First Round, Kapalua – The Plantation Course, Lahaina, Hawaii
TNT — Philadelphia at Brooklyn
TNT — Dallas at Denver
TENNIS — Delray-ATP Early Rounds
TENNIS — Delray-ATP Early Rounds
TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds
TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds —
|Friday, January 8
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Youngstown State at Wright State
ESPNU — North Texas at Texas (San Antonio)
FS1 — Purdue at Michigan State
FS1 — Marquette at Villanova
FS1 — Utah State at New Mexico
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions: Second Round, Kapalua – The Plantation Course, Lahaina, Hawaii
ESPN — Charlotte at New Orleans
ESPN — LA Clippers at Golden State
TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds
TENNIS — Delray-ATP Early Rounds
TENNIS — Delray-ATP Early Rounds
TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds —
|Saturday, January 9
|BOBSLEDDING/SKELETON
|9 p.m.
NBCSN — IBSF: World Cup (taped)
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|12 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
FS1 — TBA
NBCSN — George Washington at St. Bonaventure
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
FS1 — Seton Hall at DePaul
NBCSN — Fordham at Duquesne
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU – TBA
FS1 — Nevada (Las vegas) at Colorado State
NBCSN — La Salle at Massachusetts
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
NBCSN — St. Louis at St. Joseph’s
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — Tulane at Houston
ESPN — TBA
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions: Third Round, Kapalua – The Plantation Course, Lahaina, Hawaii
NBCSN — Premiership: Gloucester at Newcastle
NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup (taped)
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|6:25 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN2 — Serie A: TBA
NBCSN — FASL: TBA
TENNIS — Delray-ATP Early Rounds
TENNIS — Delray-ATP Early Rounds
TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds —
|Sunday, January 10
|BIATHLON
|12 p.m.
NBCSN — IBU: Biathlon World Cup (taped)
NBCSN — IBU: Biathlon World Cup (taped)
|BOBSLEDDING/SKELETON
|3 p.m.
NBCSN — IBSF: World Cup (taped)
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Wichita State
ESPNU — Iowa State at Texas Tech
ESPN2 — TBA
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|12 p.m.
ESPN2 — South Carolina at Kentucky
ESPNU — Dayton at George Washington
ESPN2 — Rutgers at Ohio State
ESPNU — Notre Dame at Syracuse
ESPNU — Liberty at Florida Gulf Coast
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions: Final Round, Kapalua – The Plantation Course, Lahaina, Hawaii
NBCSN — Premiership: London at Harlequins
NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup (taped)
ESPN2 — Serie A: TBA
NBCSN — FASL: TBA
TENNIS — Delray-ATP Early Rounds
TENNIS — Delray-ATP Early Rounds —
