Sports on TV

Adv02 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, January 4 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 5 p.m.

ESPNU — Presbyterian at North Carolina (Asheville)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Indiana at Maryland

ESPNU — Howard at Norfolk State

9 p.m.

FS1 — Colorado State at San Diego State

SOCCER (MEN’S) 2:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Southampton —

Tuesday, January 5 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

FS1 — Villanova at DePaul

8 p.m.

ESPN — North Carolina at Miami

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Rutgers at Michigan State

ESPNU — Memphis at Central Florida

FS1 — Connecticut at Marquette

10 p.m.

ESPN — Kansas at Texas Christian

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN — The 86th Annual Heisman Trophy Ceremony

TENNIS 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds —

Wednesday, January 6 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

FS1 — Georgetown at Butler

9 p.m.

FS1 — Seton Hall at Creighton

11 p.m.

ESPNU — Oregon State at Utah

FS1 — Air Force at Boise State

NBA BASKETBALL 7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at Miami

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — LA Clippers at Golden State

SOCCER (MEN’S) 2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Serie A: Juventas at AC Milan

TENNIS 1 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds —

Thursday, January 7 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Iowa at Maryland

ESPNU — Cincinnati at Southern Methodist

FS1 — Indiana at Wisconsin

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Southern California at Arizona

ESPNU — Pepperdine at San Francisco

FS1 — Washington at Stanford

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — UCLA at Arizona State

11 p.m.

FS1 — Oregon at Colorado

GOLF 6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions: First Round, Kapalua – The Plantation Course, Lahaina, Hawaii

NBA BASKETBALL 7:30 p.m.

TNT — Philadelphia at Brooklyn

10 p.m.

TNT — Dallas at Denver

TENNIS 12:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Delray-ATP Early Rounds

6 p.m.

TENNIS — Delray-ATP Early Rounds

1 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds

5:30 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds —

Friday, January 8 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Youngstown State at Wright State

ESPNU — North Texas at Texas (San Antonio)

FS1 — Purdue at Michigan State

9 p.m.

FS1 — Marquette at Villanova

11 p.m.

FS1 — Utah State at New Mexico

GOLF 6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions: Second Round, Kapalua – The Plantation Course, Lahaina, Hawaii

NBA BASKETBALL 7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Charlotte at New Orleans

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — LA Clippers at Golden State

TENNIS 5:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds

12:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Delray-ATP Early Rounds

6 p.m.

TENNIS — Delray-ATP Early Rounds

1 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds —

Saturday, January 9 BOBSLEDDING/SKELETON 9 p.m.

NBCSN — IBSF: World Cup (taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — TBA

NBCSN — George Washington at St. Bonaventure

1 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — Seton Hall at DePaul

NBCSN — Fordham at Duquesne

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU – TBA

FS1 — Nevada (Las vegas) at Colorado State

NBCSN — La Salle at Massachusetts

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

NBCSN — St. Louis at St. Joseph’s

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — Tulane at Houston

9 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

GOLF 6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions: Third Round, Kapalua – The Plantation Course, Lahaina, Hawaii

RUGBY 10 a.m.

NBCSN — Premiership: Gloucester at Newcastle

SKIING 8 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S) 6:25 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN2 — Serie A: TBA

SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 8 a.m.

NBCSN — FASL: TBA

TENNIS 12:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Delray-ATP Early Rounds

6 p.m.

TENNIS — Delray-ATP Early Rounds

1 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds —

Sunday, January 10 BIATHLON 12 p.m.

NBCSN — IBU: Biathlon World Cup (taped)

1 p.m.

NBCSN — IBU: Biathlon World Cup (taped)

BOBSLEDDING/SKELETON 3 p.m.

NBCSN — IBSF: World Cup (taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Wichita State

ESPNU — Iowa State at Texas Tech

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 12 p.m.

ESPN2 — South Carolina at Kentucky

ESPNU — Dayton at George Washington

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Rutgers at Ohio State

ESPNU — Notre Dame at Syracuse

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Liberty at Florida Gulf Coast

GOLF 6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions: Final Round, Kapalua – The Plantation Course, Lahaina, Hawaii

RUGBY 10 a.m.

NBCSN — Premiership: London at Harlequins

SKIING 2 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S) 6:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Serie A: TBA

SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 8 a.m.

NBCSN — FASL: TBA

TENNIS 12:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Delray-ATP Early Rounds

6 p.m.

TENNIS — Delray-ATP Early Rounds —

