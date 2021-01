Sports on TV

By The Associated Press

Adv16 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, January 18 BOBSLEDDING/SKELETON 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBCSN — IBSF: World Cup (taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

ESPN — Florida State at Louisville

9 p.m.

ESPN — Kansas at Baylor

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arkansas at South Carolina

NBA BASKETBALL 5 p.m.

TNT — Phoenix at Memphis

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Milwaukee at Brooklyn

10 p.m.

Golden State at LA Lakers

NHL HOCKEY 12 p.m.

NBCSN — Columbus at Detroit

5 p.m.

NBCSN — Boston at NY Islanders

7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Buffalo at Philadelphia

10 p.m.

NBCSN — Arizona at Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S) 2:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Newcastle United at Arsenal

SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 7 p.m.

FS1 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Colombia, Orlando, Fla. —

Tuesday, January 19 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 5 p.m.

ESPN2 — UCLA at Oregon

7 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — TBA

9 p.m.

ESPN — Duke at Pittsburgh

ESPN2 — TBA

FS1 — TBA

NHL HOCKEY 7 p.m.

NBCSN — Washington at Pittsburgh

SOCCER (MEN’S) 3:10 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Chelsea at Leicester City —

Wednesday, January 20 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — North Carolina State

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — TBA

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Temple

ESPNU — TBA

GOLF 10:30 p.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, First Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS 9 a.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

12 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night: Michael Chiesa vs. Magny (Welterweights), Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

NBA BASKETBALL 7:15 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at Philadelphia

9:35 p.m.

ESPN — Phoenix at Houston

NHL HOCKEY 7 p.m.

NBCSN — Edmonton at Toronto

9:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Minnesota at Anaheim

SOCCER (MEN’S) 12:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Southampton at Leeds United

2:50 p.m.

ESPN2 — Serie A: Napoli at Juventus

3:10 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Aston Villa at Manchester City —

Thursday, January 21 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — TBA

9 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — TBA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 7 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

GOLF 12 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, First Round, Tranquilo Golf Course, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Desert Classic, First Round, PGA WEST Private Clubhouse & Golf Courses, La Quinta, Calif.

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, First Round, Hualalai Golf Course, Kailua-Kona, Hawaii

2 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Second Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

NBA BASKETBALL 7:30 p.m.

TNT — LA Lakers at Milwaukee

10 p.m.

TNT — New Orleans at Utah

NHL HOCKEY 7 p.m.

NBCSN — Tampa Bay at Columbus

9:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Montreal at Vancouver

SOCCER (MEN’S) 2:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Liverpool —

Friday, January 22 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 1 p.m.

NBCSN — TBA

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — TBA

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — TBA

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S) 6:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Michigan at Notre Dame

GOLF 12 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Second Round, Tranquilo Golf Course, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Desert Classic, Second Round, PGA WEST Private Clubhouse & Golf Courses, La Quinta, Calif.

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Second Round, Hualalai Golf Course, Kailua-Kona, Hawaii

3 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Third Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

NBA BASKETBALL 7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at Philadelphia

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Denver at Phoenix

SNOWBOARDING 12 a.m. (Saturday)

NBCSN — FIS: World Cup (taped) —

Saturday, January 23 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

CBS — Cincinnati at Houston

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

12:30 p.m.

NBCSN — George Mason at St. Joseph’s

2 p.m.

CBS — Baylor at Oklahoma State

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — La Salle at Richmond

4 p.m.

CBS — Ohio State at Wisconsin

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

6 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

GOLF 3 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Third Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Third Round, Tranquilo Golf Course, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

2:30 p.m.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Third Round, Tranquilo Golf Course, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Desert Classic, Third Round, PGA WEST Private Clubhouse & Golf Courses, La Quinta, Calif.

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Final Round, Hualalai Golf Course, Kailua-Kona, Hawaii

2 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Final Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

HORSE RACING

4:30 p.m.

NBC — The Pegasus World Cup Invitational: From Gulfstream Park, Hallandale Beach, Fla.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS 8 p.m.

ESPN — UFC 257 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

RUGBY 10 a.m.

NBCSN — Heineken Champions Cup: ASM Clermont Auvergne vs. Bristol Bears

SKIING 4:30 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup (taped)

6 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup (taped)

SNOWBOARDING 1 a.m. (Sunday)

NBCSN — FIS: Snowboarding World Cup —

Sunday, January 24 BIATHLON 11 p.m.

NBCSN — IBU: World Cup (taped)

BOBSLEDDING/SKELETON 8 p.m.

NBCSN — IBSF: World Cup (taped)

BOWLING 12 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: The Players Championship

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — George Washington at Rhode Island

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

6 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 12 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

GOLF 2 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Final Round, Tranquilo Golf Course, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Desert Classic, Final Round, PGA WEST Private Clubhouse & Golf Courses, La Quinta, Calif.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Final Round, Tranquilo Golf Course, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

HORSE RACING 4 p.m.

FS1 — America’s Day at the Races

LUGE 9 p.m.

NBCSN — FIL: World Cup (taped)

NFL FOOTBALL 3:05 p.m.

FOX — NFC Championship: TBD

6:40 p.m.

CBS — AFC Championship: TBD

NHL HOCKEY 12:30 p.m.

NBC — Detroit at Chicago

SKIING 6:30 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup

SNOWBOARDING 10 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS: World Cup (taped) —

