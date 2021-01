Sports on TV

By The Associated Press

Adv23 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, January 25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — TBA

9 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

COLLEGE GOLF 4:30 p.m.

GOLF — The Southwestern Invitational: First Round, North Ranch Country Club, Westlake Village, Calif.

8:30 p.m.

GOLF — The Southwestern Invitational: First Round, North Ranch Country Club, Westlake Village, Calif. —

Tuesday, January 26 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6:30 p.m.

FS1 — TBA

7 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — TBA

9 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

COLLEGE GOLF 4:30 p.m.

GOLF — The Southwestern Invitational: Second Round, North Ranch Country Club, Westlake Village, Calif.

NHL HOCKEY 7 p.m.

NBCSN — NY Islanders at Washington

SKIING 11:30 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S) 12:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Newcastle United

3:10 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at West Bromwich Albion —

Wednesday, January 27 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — TBA

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — TBA

11 p.m.

FS1 — TBA

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 12:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala.

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala.

COLLEGE GOLF 4:30 p.m.

GOLF — The Southwestern Invitational: Final Round, North Ranch Country Club, Westlake Village, Calif.

FIGURE SKATING 11 p.m.

NBCSN — ISU: Grand Prix (taped)

GOLF 11 p.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, First Round, Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

6:30 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, First Round, Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

NBA BASKETBALL 7:45 p.m.

ESPN —LA Lakers at Philadelphia

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Minnesota at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY 7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Chicago at Nashville

SOCCER (MEN’S) 3:10 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Sheffield United at Manchester United —

Thursday, January 28 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 5 p.m.

FS1 — TBA

7 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 – TBA

7 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 – TBA

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — TBA

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 1:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala.

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala.

FIGURE SKATING 6:30 p.m.

NBCSN — ISU: Grand Prix (taped)

9:30 p.m.

NBCSN — ISU: Grand Prix Skate America (taped)

GOLF 6:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, First Round, Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, First Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego

2:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Second Round, Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

NBA BASKETBALL 7 p.m.

TNT — LA Clippers at Miami

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Portland at Houston

SOCCER (MEN’S) 2:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur —

Friday, January 29 6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

FS1 — TBA

7 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

9 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — TBA

11 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — TBA

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S) 5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Louisiana State at Auburn

FIGURE SKATING 6 p.m.

NBCSN — ISU: Grand Prix (taped)

GOLF 3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Second Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego

3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Third Round, Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

NBA BASKETBALL 7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Milwaukee at New Orleans

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Dallas at Utah —

Saturday, January 30 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

ESPN — Clemson at Duke

ESPN2 — Alabama at Oklahoma

ESPNU — Texas A&M At Kansas State

FS1 — Providence At Georgetown

1 p.m.

CBS — Indiana At Michigan

NBCSN — La Salle at Virginia Commonwealth

2 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

3 p.m.

FOX — Villanova At Seton Hall

4 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

5:30 p.m.

FOX — Oregon At Southern California

6 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

8 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

GOLF 3:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Third Round, Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego

3:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Final Round, Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

HORSE RACING 2 p.m.

FS1 — America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL 8:30 p.m.

ABC — LA Lakers at Boston

SKIING 3 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S) 7:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Newcastle United at Everton

9:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Chelsea

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Arsenal

10 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Toluca at Tijuana —

Sunday, January 31 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 1 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

3:30 p.m.

FOX — Connecticut at St. John’s

4 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

6 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 12 p.m.

ESPNU – TBA

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

GOLF 3:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Final Round, Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego

LUGE 6 p.m.

NBCSN — FIL: World Luge Championships (taped)

SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 6 p.m.

ESPN2 — International Friendly: TBA (taped) —

