St. Bonaventure 62, Duquesne 48

By The Associated Press
January 15, 2021 9:08 pm
DUQUESNE (3-4)

Baker 2-6 0-0 6, Weathers 4-10 3-8 12, Hughes 7-10 0-0 14, Dunn-Martin 2-11 0-1 6, Okani 0-4 0-0 0, Acuff 0-1 0-0 0, Murphy 3-6 0-0 8, Harris 1-2 0-0 2, Kelly 0-3 0-0 0, Bekelja 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-54 3-9 48.

ST. BONAVENTURE (6-1)

Osunniyi 3-7 2-4 8, Adaway 2-7 0-0 4, Holmes 5-15 1-2 11, Lofton 8-16 12-14 28, Welch 0-3 0-1 0, Vasquez 2-5 5-6 11, Creal 0-2 0-0 0, Shaw 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-55 20-27 62.

Halftime_St. Bonaventure 27-23. 3-Point Goals_Duquesne 7-22 (Baker 2-4, Murphy 2-4, Dunn-Martin 2-7, Weathers 1-3, Acuff 0-1, Bekelja 0-1, Hughes 0-1, Okani 0-1), St. Bonaventure 2-16 (Vasquez 2-4, Creal 0-1, Adaway 0-2, Welch 0-2, Holmes 0-3, Lofton 0-4). Fouled Out_Baker. Rebounds_Duquesne 36 (Weathers 9), St. Bonaventure 35 (Osunniyi 12). Assists_Duquesne 16 (Dunn-Martin 7), St. Bonaventure 8 (Adaway, Holmes, Lofton 2). Total Fouls_Duquesne 22, St. Bonaventure 14.

