Sports News

St. Bonaventure 65, Duquesne 61

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 9:24 pm
ST. BONAVENTURE (8-1)

Osunniyi 2-3 2-2 6, Holmes 3-14 2-3 8, Lofton 6-14 5-7 17, Vasquez 0-3 1-2 1, Welch 5-8 1-2 14, Adaway 4-11 4-5 12, Shaw 2-3 3-4 7. Totals 22-56 18-25 65.

DUQUESNE (4-6)

Baker 1-9 2-2 4, Weathers 3-9 4-7 10, Hughes 7-11 1-2 15, Dunn-Martin 5-12 5-5 18, Okani 3-6 0-0 7, Murphy 2-7 0-0 5, Acuff 1-3 0-0 2, Harris 0-2 0-0 0, Kelly 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-60 12-16 61.

Halftime_Duquesne 32-31. 3-Point Goals_St. Bonaventure 3-13 (Welch 3-5, Lofton 0-3, Holmes 0-5), Duquesne 5-23 (Dunn-Martin 3-6, Okani 1-3, Murphy 1-5, Acuff 0-1, Harris 0-1, Weathers 0-1, Baker 0-6). Rebounds_St. Bonaventure 38 (Holmes, Adaway 10), Duquesne 32 (Hughes 12). Assists_St. Bonaventure 14 (Lofton 5), Duquesne 10 (Hughes 3). Total Fouls_St. Bonaventure 14, Duquesne 20.

