St. Bonaventure 70, VCU 54

By The Associated Press
January 20, 2021 8:16 pm
VCU (10-4)

Douglas 1-3 0-0 2, Stockard 4-9 0-0 8, Williams 4-11 0-0 11, Baldwin 0-2 0-0 0, Hyland 5-14 2-3 16, Ward 3-7 2-2 8, Clark 2-4 1-2 6, Curry 0-4 2-2 2, Watkins 0-3 1-2 1, Brown-Jones 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 19-59 8-11 54.

ST. BONAVENTURE (7-1)

Osunniyi 4-8 1-3 9, Adaway 4-11 1-1 9, Holmes 6-16 5-9 18, Lofton 4-9 4-5 12, Welch 6-10 2-2 19, Creal 1-2 1-2 3, Vasquez 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 25-59 14-22 70.

Halftime_VCU 40-25. 3-Point Goals_VCU 8-19 (Hyland 4-7, Williams 3-7, Clark 1-2, Watkins 0-1, Curry 0-2), St. Bonaventure 6-14 (Welch 5-6, Holmes 1-6, Adaway 0-1, Lofton 0-1). Rebounds_VCU 37 (Ward 10), St. Bonaventure 34 (Osunniyi, Holmes 9). Assists_VCU 12 (Clark 3), St. Bonaventure 14 (Osunniyi 4). Total Fouls_VCU 19, St. Bonaventure 14.

