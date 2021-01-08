St. Francis Brooklyn 67, Mount St. Mary’s 55

MOUNT ST. MARY’S (2-5)
M.Jefferson 2-4 2-3 6, Offurum 4-8 0-0 9, Opoku 4-10 3-6 11, Chong Qui 4-16 7-9 15, Reaves 2-6 0-0 6, Leffew 0-3 0-0 0, Thomas 2-4 0-0 6, Barton 1-2 0-1 2, Miller 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-54 12-19 55.
ST. FRANCIS BROOKLYN (4-3)
Stevanic 3-4 6-6 12, Hawkins 4-11 6-8 15, Higgins 5-12 1-2 11, McLean 3-8 2-3 8, Atson 6-12 1-2 15, Evans 1-1 0-0 2, Hardison 1-2 0-0 2, Muenkat 0-2 0-0 0, Quartlebaum 1-3 0-0 2, Krtinic 0-2 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 16-21 67.
Halftime_Mount St. Mary’s 28-26. 3-Point Goals_Mount St. Mary’s 5-19 (Thomas 2-3, Reaves 2-4, Offurum 1-2, Barton 0-1, Leffew 0-2, Opoku 0-2, Chong Qui 0-4), St. Francis Brooklyn 3-15 (Atson 2-6, Hawkins 1-3, Krtinic 0-1, Quartlebaum 0-1, McLean 0-4). Fouled Out_M.Jefferson. Rebounds_Mount St. Mary’s 33 (Opoku 10), St. Francis Brooklyn 36 (McLean 14). Assists_Mount St. Mary’s 8 (Chong Qui 3), St. Francis Brooklyn 14 (Hawkins 5). Total Fouls_Mount St. Mary’s 18, St. Francis Brooklyn 22.
