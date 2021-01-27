St. Francis (Pa.) 90, Fairleigh Dickinson 82

FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON (3-9)
Square 3-4 2-3 8, Williams 6-9 2-3 14, Jenkins 11-20 3-4 30, Powell 2-12 6-8 10, Rush 4-10 3-4 12, Munden 1-4 1-2 3, Baker 1-3 2-2 5, Racine 0-0 0-0 0, Okeke 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 19-26 82.
ST. FRANCIS (PA.) (4-9)
Flagg 4-10 4-4 12, Thompson 6-8 2-3 15, Dixon-Conover 6-12 7-12 19, Laskey 3-8 2-2 10, Land 2-4 2-3 6, Giles 5-8 2-2 15, Cohen 4-5 0-0 8, Hargis 2-2 0-0 5, Ruggery 0-1 0-0 0, Stewart 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-59 19-26 90.
Halftime_St. Francis (Pa.) 40-38. 3-Point Goals_Fairleigh Dickinson 7-21 (Jenkins 5-7, Baker 1-3, Rush 1-4, Williams 0-1, Powell 0-6), St. Francis (Pa.) 7-17 (Giles 3-4, Laskey 2-5, Hargis 1-1, Thompson 1-3, Ruggery 0-1, Stewart 0-1, Land 0-2). Fouled Out_Square, Flagg. Rebounds_Fairleigh Dickinson 23 (Williams, Jenkins, Baker 4), St. Francis (Pa.) 36 (Flagg, Giles 7). Assists_Fairleigh Dickinson 10 (Williams, Jenkins 3), St. Francis (Pa.) 19 (Dixon-Conover 5). Total Fouls_Fairleigh Dickinson 24, St. Francis (Pa.) 22.
