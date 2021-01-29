St. Joe’s looks to end streak vs Duquesne

Saint Joseph’s (1-13, 0-8) vs. Duquesne (5-6, 4-5)

Kerr Fitness Center, Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne looks to extend Saint Joseph’s’s conference losing streak to 12 games. Saint Joseph’s’ last A10 win came against the Fordham Rams 73-69 on Feb. 29, 2020. Duquesne is coming off an 86-62 win at Fordham on Wednesday.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Dukes have allowed just 63.8 points per game across nine conference games, an improvement from the 72 per game they allowed to non-conference opponents.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Jordan Hall has made or assisted on 47 percent of all Saint Joseph’s field goals over the last five games. Hall has accounted for 22 field goals and 38 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Saint Joseph’s has lost its last eight road games, scoring 72.4 points, while allowing 87 per game.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Dukes have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Hawks. Duquesne has an assist on 53 of 80 field goals (66.3 percent) over its past three outings while Saint Joseph’s has assists on 40 of 75 field goals (53.3 percent) during its past three games.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Saint Joseph’s offense has averaged 75.3 possessions per game, the 14th-most in Division I. Duquesne has operated at a slower pace and is averaging only 66.8 possessions per game (ranked 298th, nationally).

