St. Joe’s looks to end streak vs Rhode Island

By The Associated Press
January 1, 2021 5:30 pm
1 min read
      

Saint Joseph’s (0-6, 0-1) vs. Rhode Island (4-5, 1-1)

Thomas M. Ryan Center, Kingston, Rhode Island; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island looks to extend Saint Joseph’s’s conference losing streak to five games. Saint Joseph’s’ last A10 win came against the Fordham Rams 73-69 on Feb. 29, 2020. Rhode Island is coming off a 63-57 win over Saint Bonaventure in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Rhode Island has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Fatts Russell, Antwan Walker, Jeremy Sheppard and Makhel Mitchell have collectively accounted for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 52 percent of all Rams points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TAYLOR: Taylor Funk has connected on 36.4 percent of the 33 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 18 over his last three games. He’s also converted 75 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Saint Joseph’s has lost its last three road games, scoring 70.3 points, while allowing 90.3 per game.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Hawks have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Rams. Rhode Island has an assist on 38 of 68 field goals (55.9 percent) over its past three outings while Saint Joseph’s has assists on 42 of 67 field goals (62.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Rhode Island has attempted the eighth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Rams have averaged 26.1 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

