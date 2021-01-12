Trending:
St. John’s 69, Butler 57

By The Associated Press
January 12, 2021 9:05 pm
BUTLER (3-6)

Golden 6-10 0-1 12, Nze 3-7 1-2 7, Bolden 6-14 0-0 17, Tate 3-14 2-2 8, Thompson 4-4 2-5 10, Wilmoth 1-3 0-0 3, Hastings 0-1 0-0 0, Mulloy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-53 5-10 57.

ST. JOHN’S (6-6)

Roberts 3-4 2-3 8, Alexander 3-9 2-4 10, Dunn 3-9 1-3 7, Williams 2-4 2-2 6, Champagnie 6-12 2-2 18, Earlington 3-5 0-0 7, Addae-Wusu 2-4 1-1 5, Toro 0-0 0-0 0, McGriff 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 11-17 69.

Halftime_St. John’s 41-31. 3-Point Goals_Butler 6-24 (Bolden 5-12, Wilmoth 1-2, Hastings 0-1, Nze 0-1, Golden 0-2, Tate 0-6), St. John’s 8-23 (Champagnie 4-8, Alexander 2-4, Earlington 1-2, Dunn 0-1, McGriff 0-1, Addae-Wusu 0-2, Williams 0-2). Rebounds_Butler 36 (Nze 14), St. John’s 27 (Champagnie 5). Assists_Butler 13 (Nze 5), St. John’s 14 (Dunn 5). Total Fouls_Butler 15, St. John’s 15.

