St. John’s 74, No. 23 UConn 70

By The Associated Press
January 18, 2021 4:57 pm
ST. JOHN’S (8-7)

Roberts 3-4 0-0 6, Alexander 6-11 3-6 18, Dunn 3-4 5-6 11, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Champagnie 2-9 7-10 12, Addae-Wusu 4-5 2-3 10, Earlington 5-8 2-2 15, V.Cole 0-3 0-0 0, Moore 1-2 0-0 2, Toro 0-1 0-0 0, McGriff 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-49 19-27 74.

UCONN (7-2)

Sanogo 6-11 0-0 12, Whaley 4-8 1-2 9, Adams 1-3 4-4 7, R.Cole 6-16 2-4 18, Martin 4-11 5-8 14, Polley 2-8 2-2 7, Gaffney 1-1 1-1 3, Carlton 0-1 0-2 0, Akok 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-60 15-23 70.

Halftime_UConn 35-32. 3-Point Goals_St. John’s 7-15 (Earlington 3-3, Alexander 3-5, Champagnie 1-4, Williams 0-1, V.Cole 0-2), UConn 7-19 (R.Cole 4-7, Adams 1-2, Martin 1-4, Polley 1-6). Rebounds_St. John’s 28 (Champagnie 6), UConn 28 (Whaley 8). Assists_St. John’s 13 (Alexander 6), UConn 14 (R.Cole 5). Total Fouls_St. John’s 18, UConn 19.

