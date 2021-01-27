St. John’s 81, DePaul 68

ST. JOHN’S (10-7)
Roberts 1-2 0-0 2, Alexander 6-10 2-3 15, Dunn 1-4 5-5 7, Champagnie 6-15 1-3 16, Cole 7-16 1-2 18, Addae-Wusu 2-5 2-3 6, Earlington 1-5 0-2 2, I.Moore 6-7 3-3 15, Toro 0-0 0-0 0, McGriff 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-65 14-21 81.
DEPAUL (3-6)
Hall 2-9 3-3 7, Paulicap 7-13 2-4 16, Weems 0-5 1-2 1, Freeman-Liberty 7-16 2-4 16, C.Moore 8-18 2-4 21, Salnave 1-5 0-1 2, McCauley 2-3 0-0 5, Elvis 0-0 0-0 0, Ongenda 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-70 10-18 68.
Halftime_St. John’s 49-34. 3-Point Goals_St. John’s 7-26 (Champagnie 3-5, Cole 3-8, Alexander 1-4, Dunn 0-1, McGriff 0-1, I.Moore 0-1, Addae-Wusu 0-3, Earlington 0-3), DePaul 4-17 (C.Moore 3-5, McCauley 1-2, Freeman-Liberty 0-2, Weems 0-2, Hall 0-3, Salnave 0-3). Fouled Out_I.Moore. Rebounds_St. John’s 35 (Roberts 7), DePaul 45 (Paulicap 16). Assists_St. John’s 20 (Dunn 9), DePaul 9 (C.Moore 4). Total Fouls_St. John’s 21, DePaul 18.
