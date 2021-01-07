Trending:
St. John’s faces tough test vs No. 7 Creighton

By The Associated Press
January 7, 2021 12:30 pm
1 min read
      

St. John’s (6-5, 1-4) vs. No. 7 Creighton (9-2, 5-1)

CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Creighton presents a tough challenge for St. John’s. St. John’s has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Creighton is coming off an 89-53 win at home over Seton Hall in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Creighton’s Damien Jefferson, Denzel Mahoney and Mitch Ballock have combined to score 42 percent of the team’s points this season, including 42 percent of all Bluejays scoring over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JULIAN: Julian Champagnie has connected on 37 percent of the 46 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 20 over his last three games. He’s also made 90.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Creighton is a perfect 7-0 when the team makes at least 61.5 percent of its free throws. The Bluejays are 2-2 when they shoot below 61.5 percent from the line.

COLD SPELL: St. John’s has lost its last three road games, scoring 74.3 points, while allowing 81 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Creighton is rated first among Big East teams with an average of 82 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

