St. Pete’s looks to sweep Manhattan

Manhattan (5-5, 4-5) vs. St. Peter’s (8-6, 5-4)

Yanitelli Center, Jersey City, New Jersey; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan seeks revenge on St. Peter’s after dropping the first matchup in Jersey City. The teams last met on Jan. 29, when the Peacocks shot 42.6 percent from the field while limiting Manhattan to just 34 percent on their way to a 59-55 victory.

SQUAD LEADERS: The dynamic KC Ndefo has averaged 12 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.2 blocks to lead the way for the Peacocks. Daryl Banks III is also a key contributor, maintaining an average of 10.7 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. The Jaspers are led by Elijah Buchanan, who is averaging 11.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.1 steals.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Peacocks have given up just 61.6 points per game across nine conference games, an improvement from the 69.8 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Buchanan has made or assisted on 45 percent of all Manhattan field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 14 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: St. Peter’s has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 66 points while giving up 56.5.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Jaspers have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Peacocks. St. Peter’s has an assist on 22 of 57 field goals (38.6 percent) across its past three outings while Manhattan has assists on 38 of 56 field goals (67.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Manhattan is rated second among MAAC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 31 percent. The Jaspers have averaged 12.2 offensive boards per game.

