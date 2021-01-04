Stanford 81, Oregon St. 71

STANFORD (5-3)
Delaire 6-11 7-9 19, Jones 1-3 0-1 3, Williams 2-7 0-0 6, da Silva 11-16 9-12 31, Wills 1-1 1-1 3, O’Connell 4-7 4-5 12, Taitz 1-4 0-0 2, Angel 2-2 0-0 4, Keefe 0-1 1-2 1, Kisunas 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-54 22-30 81.
OREGON ST. (5-4)
Alatishe 4-9 0-0 8, Andela 1-3 0-0 2, Calloo 1-9 0-0 3, Reichle 2-8 1-2 6, Thompson 3-12 4-4 10, Hunt 6-11 1-2 17, Lucas 5-11 7-7 22, Tucker 1-2 1-2 3, Franklin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-66 14-17 71.
Halftime_33-33. 3-Point Goals_Stanford 3-13 (Williams 2-5, Jones 1-2, O’Connell 0-1, Taitz 0-1, Delaire 0-2, da Silva 0-2), Oregon St. 11-34 (Lucas 5-10, Hunt 4-6, Reichle 1-4, Calloo 1-7, Franklin 0-1, Thompson 0-6). Rebounds_Stanford 38 (da Silva 10), Oregon St. 28 (Alatishe 10). Assists_Stanford 16 (O’Connell 8), Oregon St. 15 (Thompson 7). Total Fouls_Stanford 16, Oregon St. 24.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments