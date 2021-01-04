Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Stanford 81, Oregon St. 71

By The Associated Press
January 4, 2021 5:13 pm
< a min read
      

STANFORD (5-3)

Delaire 6-11 7-9 19, Jones 1-3 0-1 3, Williams 2-7 0-0 6, da Silva 11-16 9-12 31, Wills 1-1 1-1 3, O’Connell 4-7 4-5 12, Taitz 1-4 0-0 2, Angel 2-2 0-0 4, Keefe 0-1 1-2 1, Kisunas 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-54 22-30 81.

OREGON ST. (5-4)

Alatishe 4-9 0-0 8, Andela 1-3 0-0 2, Calloo 1-9 0-0 3, Reichle 2-8 1-2 6, Thompson 3-12 4-4 10, Hunt 6-11 1-2 17, Lucas 5-11 7-7 22, Tucker 1-2 1-2 3, Franklin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-66 14-17 71.

Halftime_33-33. 3-Point Goals_Stanford 3-13 (Williams 2-5, Jones 1-2, O’Connell 0-1, Taitz 0-1, Delaire 0-2, da Silva 0-2), Oregon St. 11-34 (Lucas 5-10, Hunt 4-6, Reichle 1-4, Calloo 1-7, Franklin 0-1, Thompson 0-6). Rebounds_Stanford 38 (da Silva 10), Oregon St. 28 (Alatishe 10). Assists_Stanford 16 (O’Connell 8), Oregon St. 15 (Thompson 7). Total Fouls_Stanford 16, Oregon St. 24.

        Insight by ForgeRock: Learn how the Defense Manpower Data Center is constantly looking for better ideas for identity credentialing and access management technologies in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|9 5th AIAA Propulsion Aerodynamics...
1|11 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
1|11 The Six New Rules of Business: Creating...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

GPO Director Hugh Halpern thanks team for supporting Congress following events on Capitol Hill