Stanford 91, Washington 75

By The Associated Press
January 7, 2021 11:22 pm
WASHINGTON (1-8)

Roberts 1-1 4-4 6, Wright 0-3 2-2 2, Bey 4-10 4-6 15, Stevenson 0-1 0-0 0, Tsohonis 8-21 5-6 24, Green 7-20 0-0 15, Bajema 3-8 0-0 7, Brooks 2-3 2-3 6, Sorn 0-1 0-0 0, Battle 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-70 17-21 75.

STANFORD (7-3)

Delaire 9-14 3-3 21, Jones 6-9 2-2 18, Williams 4-9 3-4 12, da Silva 8-16 1-4 17, O’Connell 3-7 4-4 11, Angel 2-3 1-1 6, Taitz 0-3 0-0 0, Murrell 2-2 2-2 6, Kisunas 0-2 0-0 0, Keefe 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-66 16-20 91.

Halftime_Stanford 38-21. 3-Point Goals_Washington 8-30 (Bey 3-7, Tsohonis 3-8, Bajema 1-4, Green 1-6, Battle 0-2, Wright 0-3), Stanford 7-17 (Jones 4-6, Angel 1-2, O’Connell 1-2, Williams 1-3, Delaire 0-1, Taitz 0-3). Fouled Out_da Silva. Rebounds_Washington 28 (Roberts 7), Stanford 46 (Williams 12). Assists_Washington 8 (Green 5), Stanford 20 (Williams 10). Total Fouls_Washington 18, Stanford 18. A_1 (7,392).

