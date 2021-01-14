Trending:
Steadman lifts Montana over N. Arizona 67-56

By The Associated Press
January 14, 2021 10:15 pm
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Michael Steadman tallied 13 points and 11 rebounds to carry Montana to a 67-56 win over Northern Arizona on Thursday.

Josh Vazquez had 15 points and six rebounds for Montana (6-6, 2-3 Big Sky Conference). Kyle Owens added 13 points.

Cameron Shelton had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Lumberjacks (3-9, 2-4). Isaiah Lewis added 15 points.

