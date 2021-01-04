Trending:
Steadman lifts Montana past Northern Colorado 56-54

By The Associated Press
January 4, 2021 2:49 pm
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Michael Steadman tallied 19 points and 10 rebounds to carry Montana to a 56-54 win over Northern Colorado on Monday.

Josh Bannan made a go-ahead, free-throw line jumper with 4.9 seconds left to give Montana a 55-54 lead.

Bannan finished with 11 points and seven rebounds for Montana (4-6, 1-3 Big Sky Conference). Kyle Owens added eight rebounds.

Bodie Hume had 17 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks for the Bears (5-4, 2-2). He also had seven turnovers but only two assists. Matt Johnson II added 10 points.

The Grizzlies leveled the season series against the Bears with the win. Northern Colorado defeated Montana 64-62 last Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

