Stephen F. Austin 102, Lamar 72

LAMAR (3-11)
Sullivan 2-7 4-6 8, Muoka 4-5 1-3 9, Bennett 5-10 2-4 12, Harrison 4-11 3-3 12, Kopp 4-11 0-0 9, Jefferson 3-11 1-2 7, Nickerson 2-3 3-3 7, Smith 1-4 2-2 4, Eisa 1-1 0-0 2, Sohail 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-64 16-23 72.
STEPHEN F. AUSTIN (9-2)
Kensmil 6-9 5-5 17, Solomon 4-5 4-4 12, Johnson 8-12 2-2 21, Kachelries 6-10 0-0 13, Ware 6-9 2-2 17, Hawkins 3-7 2-2 10, Daniels 1-2 2-2 4, Heckard 1-2 2-2 4, Antwi-Boasiako 1-3 0-0 2, Brown 1-3 0-0 2, Hyman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-62 19-19 102.
Halftime_Stephen F. Austin 49-37. 3-Point Goals_Lamar 2-7 (Harrison 1-1, Kopp 1-3, Bennett 0-1, Jefferson 0-2), Stephen F. Austin 9-20 (Johnson 3-5, Ware 3-6, Hawkins 2-4, Kachelries 1-3, Antwi-Boasiako 0-1, Brown 0-1). Rebounds_Lamar 27 (Muoka 13), Stephen F. Austin 30 (Kensmil, Daniels 5). Assists_Lamar 13 (Jefferson 5), Stephen F. Austin 19 (Kachelries, Ware 5). Total Fouls_Lamar 16, Stephen F. Austin 20. A_2,311 (7,203).
