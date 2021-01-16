On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Stephen F. Austin 83, Incarnate Word 65

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 10:21 pm
< a min read
      

STEPHEN F. AUSTIN (7-2)

Daniels 5-6 1-3 11, Solomon 4-5 4-6 13, Johnson 4-9 2-4 11, Kachelries 5-6 1-3 12, Ware 4-14 2-3 10, Heckard 3-6 1-2 7, Kensmil 2-3 2-2 6, Hawkins 4-6 1-2 10, Antwi-Boasiako 1-2 1-2 3, McDaniel 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-58 15-27 83.

INCARNATE WORD (5-6)

Bracamonte 2-7 0-0 5, Ezedinma 2-6 1-4 5, Balentine 4-7 2-5 10, Swaby 3-5 1-1 9, Willis 4-13 6-10 15, Lutz 2-5 5-6 10, Akhile 2-4 0-1 5, Zevgaras 0-1 0-0 0, Holcombe 1-1 0-2 2, Reber 2-3 0-0 4, Yoder 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-52 15-29 65.

Halftime_Stephen F. Austin 45-33. 3-Point Goals_Stephen F. Austin 4-15 (Hawkins 1-1, Solomon 1-1, Kachelries 1-2, Johnson 1-3, Heckard 0-3, Ware 0-5), Incarnate Word 6-19 (Swaby 2-3, Akhile 1-3, Lutz 1-3, Bracamonte 1-4, Willis 1-5, Balentine 0-1). Fouled Out_Ezedinma, Zevgaras, Holcombe. Rebounds_Stephen F. Austin 38 (Solomon 8), Incarnate Word 26 (Ezedinma 6). Assists_Stephen F. Austin 17 (Kachelries, Heckard 5), Incarnate Word 8 (Balentine 5). Total Fouls_Stephen F. Austin 24, Incarnate Word 29. A_176 (2,000).

