Stephen F. Austin 86, Northwestern St. 74

By The Associated Press
January 20, 2021 9:43 pm
NORTHWESTERN ST. (2-14)

Gregg 7-11 4-4 18, Owens 1-1 0-0 2, Jones 1-2 0-0 2, Massner 3-8 0-0 6, Roberson 1-9 0-0 3, Teasett 4-10 0-0 9, Coleman 5-6 5-5 15, Reed 2-3 4-4 9, Zelenbaba 3-3 0-0 7, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Chougkaz 0-0 0-0 0, Potts 1-1 0-0 3, White 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-54 13-13 74.

STEPHEN F. AUSTIN (8-2)

Kensmil 9-10 4-6 22, Solomon 4-6 2-2 10, Johnson 10-15 4-5 26, Kachelries 3-6 3-4 10, Ware 5-11 2-2 14, Daniels 0-3 0-6 0, Antwi-Boasiako 1-1 0-0 2, Hawkins 1-2 0-0 2, Heckard 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-55 15-25 86.

Halftime_Stephen F. Austin 39-30. 3-Point Goals_Northwestern St. 5-17 (Potts 1-1, Zelenbaba 1-1, Reed 1-2, Roberson 1-5, Teasett 1-6, Gregg 0-1, Massner 0-1), Stephen F. Austin 5-12 (Johnson 2-5, Ware 2-5, Kachelries 1-1, Heckard 0-1). Rebounds_Northwestern St. 17 (Coleman 7), Stephen F. Austin 29 (Kensmil, Kachelries 8). Assists_Northwestern St. 19 (Teasett 11), Stephen F. Austin 22 (Kachelries 11). Total Fouls_Northwestern St. 20, Stephen F. Austin 15. A_1,297 (7,203).

