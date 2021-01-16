On Air: Motley Fool Money
Stephens scores 33 to carry VMI past The Citadel 110-103

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 3:41 pm
LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Jake Stephens had a career-high 33 points plus 11 rebounds as VMI topped The Citadel 110-103 on Saturday.

Greg Parham had 27 points and nine rebounds for VMI (7-6, 2-2 Southern Conference). Sean Conway scored a career-high 25 points and had 13 rebounds. Trey Bonham had 14 points.

VMI scored at least 100 points for the third time this season (3-0), while The Citadel reached the 100-point mark for the third game (2-1).

The 110 points were a season best for VMI. The Citadel scored 57 points in the second half, a season high for it.

        Insight by Acendre: Learn how GSA is taking a new approach to federal human capital in this free webinar.

Kaiden Rice scored a season-high 29 points and had seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (8-2, 1-2). Hayden Brown added 19 points and eight rebounds. Fletcher Abee had 14 points and six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

