Stetson 65, Liberty 59

LIBERTY (11-5)
Preston 5-8 1-3 11, Rode 2-6 0-0 5, McGhee 3-10 0-0 7, Parker 7-13 2-2 18, Cuffee 5-7 1-1 12, McDowell 1-4 0-0 2, S.Robinson 0-0 0-0 0, Dobbs 2-4 0-0 4, Jackson 0-2 0-0 0, Abii 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-54 4-6 59.
STETSON (4-5)
Smith 2-4 0-0 4, Johnston 7-16 2-2 18, Jones 6-12 9-11 21, Perry 1-8 2-2 4, Swenson 1-4 4-6 7, Panzo 0-4 0-0 0, Valdez 4-6 0-0 11, Lamar 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-55 17-21 65.
Halftime_Liberty 31-25. 3-Point Goals_Liberty 5-19 (Parker 2-4, Cuffee 1-3, Rode 1-3, McGhee 1-6, McDowell 0-1, Jackson 0-2), Stetson 6-25 (Valdez 3-4, Johnston 2-9, Swenson 1-2, Smith 0-1, Panzo 0-2, Jones 0-3, Perry 0-4). Rebounds_Liberty 31 (Preston, McGhee, S.Robinson 6), Stetson 31 (Jones 10). Assists_Liberty 11 (Cuffee 4), Stetson 10 (Johnston, Jones 3). Total Fouls_Liberty 18, Stetson 14. A_50 (5,000).
