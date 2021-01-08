On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Stetson 86, North Alabama 77

By The Associated Press
January 8, 2021 9:39 pm
STETSON (3-4)

Kabimba 1-3 1-2 3, Diawara 8-11 2-6 18, Johnston 4-7 1-2 11, Jones 3-10 10-13 16, Perry 10-16 1-2 29, Panzo 2-3 0-0 6, Swenson 0-2 2-2 2, Valdez 0-0 1-2 1, Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-52 18-29 86.

NORTH ALABAMA (4-3)

James 3-10 2-2 9, Littles 2-7 4-5 8, Youngblood 5-9 3-4 16, Blackmon 2-9 0-0 5, Brim 3-9 3-5 11, Chatman 1-4 7-8 9, Brown 5-9 0-0 13, Anderson 2-2 0-1 4, Matic 0-0 2-2 2, Soucie 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-60 21-27 77.

Halftime_Stetson 39-37. 3-Point Goals_Stetson 12-19 (Perry 8-10, Johnston 2-3, Panzo 2-3, Swenson 0-1, Jones 0-2), North Alabama 10-27 (Youngblood 3-6, Brown 3-7, Brim 2-5, James 1-3, Blackmon 1-5, Chatman 0-1). Rebounds_Stetson 32 (Diawara, Jones 7), North Alabama 29 (Littles 10). Assists_Stetson 18 (Jones 5), North Alabama 12 (Blackmon, Brim 4). Total Fouls_Stetson 23, North Alabama 18. A_392 (4,000).

