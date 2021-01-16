Stetson looks to sweep Liberty

Liberty (11-5, 3-2) vs. Stetson (4-5, 2-1)

Edmunds Center, DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson goes for the season sweep over Liberty after winning the previous matchup in DeLand. The teams last met on Jan. 15, when Liberty made only four free throws on six attempts while the Hatters went 17 for 21 en route to a six-point victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Liberty’s Chris Parker, Elijah Cuffee and Keegan McDowell have combined to score 35 percent of the team’s points this season, including 39 percent of all Flames scoring over the last five games.

STEPPING IT UP: The Hatters have scored 72.3 points per game and allowed 69.7 points per game across three conference games. Those are both solid improvements over the 75.8 points scored and 78 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.DOMINANT DARIUS: Darius McGhee has connected on 37.5 percent of the 128 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 36 over the last five games. He’s also converted 84.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Liberty is a perfect 7-0 when the team blocks at least three opposing shots. The Flames are 4-5 this season when they block fewer than three shots.

STREAK SCORING: Stetson has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 79.3 points while giving up 59.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The Liberty defense has allowed only 59.1 points per game to opponents, which is the seventh-best mark in the country. The Stetson offense has averaged just 68.1 points through nine games (ranked 216th among Division I teams).

