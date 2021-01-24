Stony Brook 56, NJIT 44

STONY BROOK (7-7)

Gueye 2-5 5-5 9, Policelli 4-11 2-2 11, Sayles 2-7 2-5 6, Greene 2-7 2-6 6, Rodriguez 7-18 2-3 16, McKenzie 1-5 0-1 2, Habwe 1-6 4-4 6, Stephenson-Moore 0-1 0-0 0, Elliott-Sewell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-60 17-26 56.

NJIT (5-7)

Brinson 2-3 1-2 5, de Graaf 2-5 0-0 6, Cooks 1-13 2-3 4, Gray 2-5 2-4 6, O’Hearn 4-13 0-0 12, Willis 2-3 0-0 5, Coleman 1-5 1-2 4, Diakite 0-0 0-0 0, Butler 0-4 0-0 0, Bakare 1-4 0-0 2, Faison 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-55 6-11 44.

Halftime_Stony Brook 21-13. 3-Point Goals_Stony Brook 1-19 (Policelli 1-7, McKenzie 0-1, Sayles 0-1, Stephenson-Moore 0-1, Greene 0-2, Habwe 0-3, Rodriguez 0-4), NJIT 8-26 (O’Hearn 4-10, de Graaf 2-4, Willis 1-2, Coleman 1-3, Bakare 0-1, Butler 0-1, Gray 0-1, Cooks 0-4). Fouled Out_Brinson. Rebounds_Stony Brook 50 (Gueye 14), NJIT 26 (de Graaf, Cooks 6). Assists_Stony Brook 6 (Policelli, Sayles, McKenzie 2), NJIT 11 (O’Hearn 4). Total Fouls_Stony Brook 13, NJIT 20.

