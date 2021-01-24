Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Stony Brook 56, NJIT 44

By The Associated Press
January 24, 2021 4:28 pm
< a min read
      

STONY BROOK (7-7)

Gueye 2-5 5-5 9, Policelli 4-11 2-2 11, Sayles 2-7 2-5 6, Greene 2-7 2-6 6, Rodriguez 7-18 2-3 16, McKenzie 1-5 0-1 2, Habwe 1-6 4-4 6, Stephenson-Moore 0-1 0-0 0, Elliott-Sewell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-60 17-26 56.

NJIT (5-7)

Brinson 2-3 1-2 5, de Graaf 2-5 0-0 6, Cooks 1-13 2-3 4, Gray 2-5 2-4 6, O’Hearn 4-13 0-0 12, Willis 2-3 0-0 5, Coleman 1-5 1-2 4, Diakite 0-0 0-0 0, Butler 0-4 0-0 0, Bakare 1-4 0-0 2, Faison 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-55 6-11 44.

Halftime_Stony Brook 21-13. 3-Point Goals_Stony Brook 1-19 (Policelli 1-7, McKenzie 0-1, Sayles 0-1, Stephenson-Moore 0-1, Greene 0-2, Habwe 0-3, Rodriguez 0-4), NJIT 8-26 (O’Hearn 4-10, de Graaf 2-4, Willis 1-2, Coleman 1-3, Bakare 0-1, Butler 0-1, Gray 0-1, Cooks 0-4). Fouled Out_Brinson. Rebounds_Stony Brook 50 (Gueye 14), NJIT 26 (de Graaf, Cooks 6). Assists_Stony Brook 6 (Policelli, Sayles, McKenzie 2), NJIT 11 (O’Hearn 4). Total Fouls_Stony Brook 13, NJIT 20.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|1 GSA eTools Overview
2|1 Year End Processing: Latest Updates
2|1 Salesforce Fundamentals for Nonprofits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Black Veterans support group brings fellowship, community, brotherhood