Sullivan scores 13 to carry Marist over Siena 55-54

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Ricardo Wright made a 3-pointer with 44 seconds left and Marist held on to beat Siena 55-54 on Saturday.

Raheim Sullivan led the Red Foxes (9-6, 7-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) with 13 points.

Aidan Carpenter and Jackson Stormo each scored 12 for the Saints (7-2, 7-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Manny Camper grabbed 11 rebounds.

