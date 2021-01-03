Trending:
Sunday’s College Hockey Scores

By The Associated Press
January 3, 2021 4:43 pm
Sunday, Jan. 3
EAST

St. Lawrence 4 Quinnipiac 2

Canisius at Mercyhurst, 3:05 p.m.

Colgate at Clarkson, 4 p.m.

RIT at Robert Morris, 4:05 p.m.

Air Force at Niagara, 5:05 p.m.

Bentley at Long Island, 6 p.m.

American International at Holy Cross, 6:05 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Army, 7:05 p.m.

MIDWEST

Michigan Tech 2, Ala.-Huntsville 1

Bowling Green at Ferris St., 3:05 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Lake Superior St., 3:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. at N. Michigan, 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota Duluth at St. Cloud St., 5 p.m.

Miami at W. Michigan, 7:05 p.m.

Penn St. at Michigan St., TBA

Arizona St. at Minnesota, TBA

