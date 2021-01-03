Sunday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|National League
MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with LHP Ross Detwiler on a one-year contract. Designated LHP Stephen Tarplet for assignment.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed RB Jordan Wilkins on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promted RB Darius Anderson to the active roster.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed CB Nickell Robey-Coleman and RB Adrian Killins on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted CB Jameson Houston to the active roster.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments