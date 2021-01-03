Trending:
Sunday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
January 3, 2021 2:58 pm
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with LHP Ross Detwiler on a one-year contract. Designated LHP Stephen Tarplet for assignment.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed RB Jordan Wilkins on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promted RB Darius Anderson to the active roster.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed CB Nickell Robey-Coleman and RB Adrian Killins on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted CB Jameson Houston to the active roster.

