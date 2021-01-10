Trending:
Sunday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
January 10, 2021 3:06 pm
FOOTBALL
National Football League

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed RBs Darius Anderson and Paul Perkins, S Ibraheim Campbell, CBs Andre Chachere, Will Sunderland and Roderic Teamer, DTs Kameron Cline, Chris Williams and Rob Windsor, WR Quartney Davis, Gs Jake Eldrenkamp and Sam Jones, TEs Farrod Green and Andrew Vollert, T Carter O’Donnell and P Austin Rehkow to futures contracts. Signed WR Ashton Dulin and DT Taylor Stallworth to one-year contract extensions.

