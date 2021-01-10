Sunday’s Transactions

BASEBALL National League

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Announced that Special Assistant of Player Development Joe Amalfitano has announced his retirement.

FOOTBALL National Football League

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed RBs Darius Anderson and Paul Perkins, S Ibraheim Campbell, CBs Andre Chachere, Will Sunderland and Roderic Teamer, DTs Kameron Cline, Chris Williams and Rob Windsor, WR Quartney Davis, Gs Jake Eldrenkamp and Sam Jones, TEs Farrod Green and Andrew Vollert, T Carter O’Donnell and P Austin Rehkow to futures contracts. Signed WR Ashton Dulin and DT Taylor Stallworth to one-year contract extensions.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Waived D Brandon Davidson, RW Steven Fogarty, LW C.J. Smith and G Dustin Tokarski.

CALGARY FLAMES — Waived G Louis Dominigue, C Byron Froese, D Alexander Petrovic, RW Buddy Robinson and LW Justin Kirkland.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Waived Kiefer Sherwood.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed D Michael Del Zotto to a one-year two-way contract.

EDMONTON OILERS — D Ryan Stanton optioned to Bakersfield (AHL). Waived C Seth Griffith and RW Adam Cracknell.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Waived G Philippe Desrosiers and LW Scott Wilson.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Waived D Daniel Brickley and LW Bokondji Imama.

MINNESOTA WILD — Waived D Matt BartKowski, D Louie Belpedio, C Joseph Cramarossa, C Gabriel Dumont, G Andrew Hammond, C Luke Johnson, RW Gerald Mayhew, D Ian McCoshen, D Dakota Mermis and C Kyle Rau.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Waived LW Brandon Baddock, RW Alex Belzile, C Joseph Blandisi, C Laurent Dauphin, D Noah Juulsen, G Charlie Lindgren, D Gustav Olofsson, D Xavier Ouellet and RW Jordan Weal.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Re-signed F Jesper Bratt to a two-year contract.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Waived C Mason Jobst and RW Joshua Ho-Sang.

OTTAWA SENATORS — D Maxime Lajoie.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Waived D Kevin Czuczman, C Frederick Gaundreau, G Maxime Lagace and D Zach Trotman.

SOCCER USL Championship

USL — Announced North Carolina FC will compete in USL League One beginning in the 2021 season.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.