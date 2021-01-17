On Air: For Your Benefit
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Sunday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
January 17, 2021 3:13 pm
< a min read
      
HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned F Mathieu Oliver to taxi squad.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Signed G Zane McIntyre, C Ryan Fitzgerald and LW Tanner MacMaster to minor league contracts.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Placed D Robert Bortuzzo on injured reserve. Recalled D Niko Mikkola to the active roster. Reassigned D Jake Walman and F Jake Neighbours to the taxi squad.

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration