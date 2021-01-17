Sunday’s Transactions

|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned F Mathieu Oliver to taxi squad.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Signed G Zane McIntyre, C Ryan Fitzgerald and LW Tanner MacMaster to minor league contracts.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Placed D Robert Bortuzzo on injured reserve. Recalled D Niko Mikkola to the active roster. Reassigned D Jake Walman and F Jake Neighbours to the taxi squad.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments