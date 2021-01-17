Sunday’s Transactions

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned F Mathieu Oliver to taxi squad.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Signed G Zane McIntyre, C Ryan Fitzgerald and LW Tanner MacMaster to minor league contracts.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Placed D Robert Bortuzzo on injured reserve. Recalled D Niko Mikkola to the active roster. Reassigned D Jake Walman and F Jake Neighbours to the taxi squad.

