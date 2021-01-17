Trending:
Sunday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
January 17, 2021 10:30 pm
1 min read
      
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Waived C Anzejs Pasecniks.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Signed RW Brett Ritchie to a one-year, two-way contract. Placed RW Brett Ritchie on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Released D Nick Seeler.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Waived D Alex Biega.

EDMONTON OILERS — Designated LWs Jujhar Khaira and Joakim Nygard for assignment to the taxi squad.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Optioned D Mark Alt to Ontario (AHL). to

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Designated D Alexander Romanov for assignment to the taxi squad.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned F Mathieu Oliver to the taxi squad.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Signed G Zane McIntyre, C Ryan Fitzgerald and LW Tanner MacMaster to minor league contracts.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Placed D Robert Bortuzzo on injured reserve. Recalled D Niko Mikkola to the active roster. Reassigned D Jake Walman and F Jake Neighbours to the taxi squad.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Waived C Joel Kellman. Designated LW Jeffrey Viel and C Frederick Handemark for assignment to the taxi squad. Reassigned Ds Nicolas Meloche and Nikolai Knyzhov to the taxi squad.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Designated D Luke Schenn and LW Pierre Engvall for assignment to the taxi squad.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Waived G Aaron Dell and RW Jason Spezza.

WINNIPEG JETS — Designated D Nelson Nogier, D Ville Heinola and LW C.J. Suess for assignment to the taxi squad. Promoted D Logan Stanley from taxi squad.

