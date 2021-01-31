Sunday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with INF Hanser Alberto on a minor league contract.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with SS Andrelton Simmons on a one-year contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Acquired QB Jared Goff, a 2021 third-round pick, 2022 first-round pick and 2023 first-round pick from LOs Angeles Rams in exchange for QB Matthew Stafford.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed OL Jonotthan Harrison to a reserve/futures contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned D Kyle Capobianco to Tucson (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled C Casey Mittelstadt from the taxi squad.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled C Drew Shore and G Alex Nedeljkovic from taxi squad.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled RW Reese Johnson from the taxi squad.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Designated C Chase Pearson for assignment to taxi squad.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Designated RW Arthur Kaliyev and D Austin Strand for assignment to taxi squad. Assigned LWs Bokondji and Samuel Fagemo to Ontario (AHL.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Designated RW Corey Perry for assignment on the taxi squad.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled Fs Jesper Boqvist and Mikhail Maltsev from the taxi squad. Designated RW Nicholas Merkley for assignment on the taxi squad.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Waived D Tony DeAngelo.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled D Artem Zub from the taxi squad.

East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated D Ben Carroll from reserve. Placed F Josh Lammon on reserve.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated F Luc Brown from reserve. Placed F Brendan Connolly on reserve.

INDY FUEL — Activated D Keoni Texeira from commissioner’s exempt list. Activated F Dylan Malmquist from reserve. Placed F Nick Hutchison and D Mike Lee on reserve.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated F Craig Martin from commissioner’s exempt list. Placed F Christopher Brown on reserve.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Signed D Theo Calvas and added to active roster. Placed F Boston Leier on reserve. Placed D Justin Woods and F Phil Marinaccio on injured reserve.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Acquired D Devante Stephens from Syracuse. Activated F Tad Kozun from reserve. Placed D Luke McInnis on reserve.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated F Yuri Terao from injured reserve. Placed D Ryker Killins and F Trey Bradley on reserve. Loaned G Kevin Carr to Colorado (AHL).

WHEELING NAILERS — Activated F Tyler Drevitch and F Vladislav Mikhalchuk from reserve. Placed D Matt Foley, F Lawton Courtnall and D Adam Smith on reserve.

WICHITA THUNDER — Activated D Riley Weselowski and F Chantz Petruic from reserve. Placed D Patrik Parkkonen and F John Albert on reserve.

