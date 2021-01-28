On Air: Ask the CIO
Super Bowl Appearances

By The Associated Press
January 28, 2021
New England 11
Dallas 8
Denver 8
Pittsburgh 8
San Francisco 7
Green Bay 5
Miami 5
N.Y. Giants 5
Oakland-LA Raiders 5
Washington 5
Buffalo 4
Indianapolis-Baltimore 4
Minnesota 4
St. Louis-L.A. Rams 4
Kansas City 3
Philadelphia 3
Seattle 3
Atlanta 2
Baltimore 2
Carolina 2
Chicago 2
Cincinnati 2
Arizona 1
New Orleans 1
N.Y. Jets 1
San Diego 1
Tampa Bay 1
Tennessee 1
Cleveland 0
Detroit 0
Jacksonville 0
Houston 0

