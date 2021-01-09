On Air: Startford University's Tech Talk
Syracuse 74, Georgetown 69

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 9:15 pm
GEORGETOWN (3-8)

Pickett 5-13 6-8 17, Wahab 3-4 3-3 9, Blair 6-15 0-0 16, Carey 4-6 0-0 10, D.Harris 1-8 0-0 3, Bile 3-4 1-2 9, Berger 1-3 0-0 3, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Sibley 1-2 0-0 2, Holloway 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 10-13 69.

SYRACUSE (7-2)

Dolezaj 4-7 3-4 11, Griffin 4-10 0-0 9, Guerrier 3-12 5-5 12, Boeheim 9-18 0-1 21, Girard 6-11 3-4 18, Braswell 1-3 0-0 3, Richmond 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 11-14 74.

Halftime_Syracuse 43-30. 3-Point Goals_Georgetown 11-32 (Blair 4-10, Bile 2-3, Carey 2-4, Berger 1-3, D.Harris 1-5, Pickett 1-6, Sibley 0-1), Syracuse 9-22 (Girard 3-4, Boeheim 3-6, Braswell 1-2, Guerrier 1-3, Griffin 1-7). Rebounds_Georgetown 28 (Pickett 9), Syracuse 33 (Dolezaj, Guerrier 9). Assists_Georgetown 18 (Blair 10), Syracuse 17 (Girard 8). Total Fouls_Georgetown 15, Syracuse 12.

