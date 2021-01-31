Trending:
Syracuse 76, NC State 73

By The Associated Press
January 31, 2021 8:15 pm
< a min read
      

NC STATE (7-5)

Bates 7-9 3-5 17, Hellems 9-19 6-7 24, Allen 1-6 3-3 6, Beverly 4-8 0-0 11, Hayes 0-3 1-2 1, Moore 2-8 0-0 5, Seabron 4-8 0-0 9, Gibson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-61 13-17 73.

SYRACUSE (10-5)

Dolezaj 4-6 3-4 11, Griffin 6-13 4-4 19, Guerrier 5-11 0-0 10, Boeheim 6-16 1-1 17, Girard 2-10 0-0 5, Richmond 6-7 2-2 14, Edwards 0-0 0-0 0, Braswell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-63 10-11 76.

Halftime_NC State 47-38. 3-Point Goals_NC State 6-23 (Beverly 3-5, Seabron 1-3, Allen 1-5, Moore 1-5, Hellems 0-2, Hayes 0-3), Syracuse 8-21 (Boeheim 4-8, Griffin 3-7, Girard 1-5, Guerrier 0-1). Fouled Out_Bates, Seabron, Guerrier. Rebounds_NC State 32 (Bates 14), Syracuse 30 (Guerrier 10). Assists_NC State 18 (Hellems, Beverly, Hayes 4), Syracuse 17 (Dolezaj 6). Total Fouls_NC State 15, Syracuse 16.

