Syracuse 80, Pittsburgh 57

By The Associated Press
January 28, 2021 8:55 pm
< a min read
      

PITTSBURGH (4-5)

Igbokwe 2-8 5-9 9, Brown 2-4 5-6 9, Everett 2-12 0-3 4, Green 0-3 2-2 2, Harris 7-11 0-0 14, Ezeja 2-3 0-0 4, Hayford 2-5 0-0 4, Strother 3-10 0-0 9, Exanor 0-0 0-0 0, Hueston 1-2 0-0 2, King 0-6 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-64 12-20 57

SYRACUSE (8-3)

Strautmane 1-5 2-2 4, Cardoso 4-5 3-6 11, Lewis 3-10 4-8 12, Mangakahia 2-4 0-0 5, Williams 4-11 1-2 11, Djaldi-Tabdi 7-8 0-0 17, Finklea-Guity 1-2 0-0 2, Engstler 3-11 4-4 12, Washington 2-2 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-58 14-22 80

Pittsburgh 15 11 19 12 57
Syracuse 26 15 12 27 80

3-Point Goals_Pittsburgh 3-17 (Everett 0-8, Green 0-2, Strother 3-7), Syracuse 12-29 (Strautmane 0-3, Lewis 2-6, Mangakahia 1-2, Williams 2-7, Djaldi-Tabdi 3-4, Engstler 2-5, Washington 2-2). Assists_Pittsburgh 9 (Harris 4), Syracuse 22 (Lewis 7). Fouled Out_Pittsburgh Ezeja. Rebounds_Pittsburgh 38 (Igbokwe 6-8), Syracuse 43 (Engstler 5-13). Total Fouls_Pittsburgh 20, Syracuse 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

