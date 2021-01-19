Syracuse 83, Miami 57

MIAMI (6-7)
Walker 5-9 3-4 13, Brooks 3-6 0-0 6, Beverly 1-5 1-2 3, Olaniyi 2-5 0-0 4, Wong 5-16 3-5 16, Timberlake 2-5 0-0 4, McGusty 3-6 2-2 9, Cross 0-3 0-0 0, Gak 0-0 0-0 0, Herenton 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 22-56 9-13 57.
SYRACUSE (8-4)
Dolezaj 0-1 0-0 0, Griffin 2-8 0-0 5, Guerrier 8-10 2-2 18, Boeheim 9-16 1-1 23, Girard 8-15 2-2 23, Edwards 2-4 3-4 7, Richmond 3-6 1-2 7, Braswell 0-1 0-0 0, Feldman 0-0 0-0 0, Giancola 0-0 0-0 0, LaValle 0-0 0-0 0, Owens 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-61 9-11 83.
Halftime_Syracuse 36-22. 3-Point Goals_Miami 4-25 (Wong 3-12, McGusty 1-4, Walker 0-1, Beverly 0-2, Cross 0-3, Olaniyi 0-3), Syracuse 10-25 (Girard 5-9, Boeheim 4-8, Griffin 1-5, Braswell 0-1, Guerrier 0-1, Richmond 0-1). Rebounds_Miami 29 (Brooks 6), Syracuse 28 (Guerrier 8). Assists_Miami 9 (Beverly 3), Syracuse 19 (Richmond 8). Total Fouls_Miami 12, Syracuse 12.
