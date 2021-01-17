Trending:
Tampa Bay 30, New Orleans 20

By The Associated Press
January 17, 2021 9:58 pm
< a min read
      
Tampa Bay 0 13 7 10 30
New Orleans 6 7 7 0 20

First Quarter

NO_FG Lutz 23, 11:30.

NO_FG Lutz 42, 4:39.

Second Quarter

TB_FG Succop 26, 12:57.

TB_Evans 3 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 11:16.

NO_T.Smith 56 pass from Winston (Lutz kick), 8:08.

TB_FG Succop 37, :00.

Third Quarter

NO_T.Smith 16 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 9:43.

TB_Fournette 6 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 2:22.

Fourth Quarter

TB_FG Succop 36, 9:52.

TB_Brady 1 run (Succop kick), 4:57.

A_3,750.

___

TB NO
First downs 20 20
Total Net Yards 316 294
Rushes-yards 35-127 25-104
Passing 189 190
Punt Returns 1-13 3-61
Kickoff Returns 0-0 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 3-65 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 18-33-0 20-35-3
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-10 0-0
Punts 4-45.8 2-47.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 7-62 5-34
Time of Possession 31:31 28:29

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Tampa Bay, Fournette 17-63, Jones 13-62, Brady 5-2. New Orleans, Kamara 18-85, Montgomery 4-14, Brees 2-3, Washington 1-2.

PASSING_Tampa Bay, Brady 18-33-0-199. New Orleans, Brees 19-34-3-134, Winston 1-1-0-56.

RECEIVING_Tampa Bay, Fournette 5-44, Brate 4-50, Godwin 4-34, Miller 1-29, Johnson 1-15, Gronkowski 1-14, Brown 1-10, Evans 1-3. New Orleans, Sanders 6-48, Cook 5-28, Smith 3-85, Kamara 3-20, Montgomery 1-13, Harris 1-(minus 1), J.Hill 1-(minus 3).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

