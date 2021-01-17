Tampa Bay 30, New Orleans 20

|Tampa Bay
|0
|13
|7
|10
|—
|30
|New Orleans
|6
|7
|7
|0
|—
|20
First Quarter
NO_FG Lutz 23, 11:30.
NO_FG Lutz 42, 4:39.
Second Quarter
TB_FG Succop 26, 12:57.
TB_Evans 3 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 11:16.
NO_T.Smith 56 pass from Winston (Lutz kick), 8:08.
TB_FG Succop 37, :00.
Third Quarter
NO_T.Smith 16 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 9:43.
TB_Fournette 6 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 2:22.
Fourth Quarter
TB_FG Succop 36, 9:52.
TB_Brady 1 run (Succop kick), 4:57.
A_3,750.
|
|TB
|NO
|First downs
|20
|20
|Total Net Yards
|316
|294
|Rushes-yards
|35-127
|25-104
|Passing
|189
|190
|Punt Returns
|1-13
|3-61
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|3-65
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|18-33-0
|20-35-3
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-10
|0-0
|Punts
|4-45.8
|2-47.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|7-62
|5-34
|Time of Possession
|31:31
|28:29
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Tampa Bay, Fournette 17-63, Jones 13-62, Brady 5-2. New Orleans, Kamara 18-85, Montgomery 4-14, Brees 2-3, Washington 1-2.
PASSING_Tampa Bay, Brady 18-33-0-199. New Orleans, Brees 19-34-3-134, Winston 1-1-0-56.
RECEIVING_Tampa Bay, Fournette 5-44, Brate 4-50, Godwin 4-34, Miller 1-29, Johnson 1-15, Gronkowski 1-14, Brown 1-10, Evans 1-3. New Orleans, Sanders 6-48, Cook 5-28, Smith 3-85, Kamara 3-20, Montgomery 1-13, Harris 1-(minus 1), J.Hill 1-(minus 3).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
