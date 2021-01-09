On Air: Federal News Network program
Sports News

Tampa Bay 31, Washington 23

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 11:40 pm
< a min read
      
Tampa Bay 9 9 0 13 31
Washington 0 7 9 7 23

First Quarter

TB_FG Succop 29, 11:49.

TB_Brown 36 pass from Brady (kick blocked), 2:51.

Second Quarter

Was_McKissic 2 run (Hopkins kick), 12:59.

TB_Godwin 27 pass from Brady (run failed), 10:03.

TB_FG Succop 23, 1:50.

Third Quarter

Was_FG Hopkins 36, 11:46.

Was_Heinicke 8 run (pass failed), 2:14.

Fourth Quarter

TB_FG Succop 38, 13:32.

TB_Fournette 3 run (Succop kick), 9:11.

Was_S.Sims 11 pass from Heinicke (Hopkins kick), 4:51.

TB_FG Succop 37, 2:49.

A_0.

___

TB Was
First downs 26 23
Total Net Yards 507 375
Rushes-yards 29-142 23-86
Passing 365 289
Punt Returns 2-16 0-0
Kickoff Returns 2-26 1-31
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 22-40-0 26-44-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-16 2-17
Punts 3-42.3 5-43.8
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 3-24 2-25
Time of Possession 31:12 28:48

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Tampa Bay, Fournette 19-93, Brown 1-22, Vaughn 5-21, S.Miller 1-8, Brady 3-(minus 2). Washington, Heinicke 6-46, Gibson 14-31, McKissic 2-5, S.Sims 1-4.

PASSING_Tampa Bay, Brady 22-40-0-381. Washington, Heinicke 26-44-1-306.

RECEIVING_Tampa Bay, Evans 6-119, Godwin 5-79, Brate 4-80, Fournette 4-39, Brown 2-49, S.Miller 1-15. Washington, C.Sims 7-104, McLaurin 6-75, Thomas 5-74, S.Sims 3-33, McKissic 2-8, Gibson 2-4, Sprinkle 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

