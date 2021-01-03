Trending:
Tampa Bay 44, Atlanta 27

By The Associated Press
January 3, 2021 4:13 pm
1 min read
      
Atlanta 3 7 10 7 27
Tampa Bay 10 13 0 21 44

First Quarter

TB_Godwin 29 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 11:06.

Atl_FG Koo 22, 3:33.

TB_FG Succop 29, :07.

Second Quarter

TB_Brown 25 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 12:30.

TB_FG Succop 38, 8:44.

Atl_Ryan 1 run (Koo kick), 1:56.

TB_FG Succop 25, :00.

Third Quarter

Atl_Gage 19 pass from Ryan (Koo kick), 8:49.

Atl_FG Koo 21, :30.

Fourth Quarter

TB_R.Jones 3 run (Succop kick), 11:13.

Atl_Hurst 1 pass from Ryan (Koo kick), 8:19.

TB_Godwin 4 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 3:54.

TB_Brown 30 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 2:52.

A_16,009.

___

Atl TB
First downs 25 28
Total Net Yards 385 485
Rushes-yards 26-127 22-94
Passing 258 391
Punt Returns 0-0 1-0
Kickoff Returns 2-53 2-51
Interceptions Ret. 1-10 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 29-44-0 26-41-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-7 1-8
Punts 1-43.0 0-0.0
Fumbles-Lost 4-2 0-0
Penalties-Yards 4-48 3-23
Time of Possession 33:12 26:48

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Atlanta, Hill 9-94, Gurley 9-18, Gage 1-11, I.Smith 3-9, Ryan 3-1, Ridley 1-(minus 6). Tampa Bay, Jones 12-78, Fournette 5-13, Brady 5-3.

PASSING_Atlanta, Ryan 29-44-0-265. Tampa Bay, Brady 26-41-1-399.

RECEIVING_Atlanta, Gage 9-91, Ridley 8-52, Hurst 4-28, Hill 3-42, Treadwell 2-15, Gurley 1-17, Stocker 1-13, I.Smith 1-7. Tampa Bay, Brown 11-138, Godwin 5-133, Evans 3-46, Gronkowski 2-29, Fournette 2-14, Johnson 1-16, S.Miller 1-12, Brate 1-11.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

