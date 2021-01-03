Tampa Bay 44, Atlanta 27

|Atlanta
|3
|7
|10
|7
|—
|27
|Tampa Bay
|10
|13
|0
|21
|—
|44
First Quarter
TB_Godwin 29 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 11:06.
Atl_FG Koo 22, 3:33.
TB_FG Succop 29, :07.
Second Quarter
TB_Brown 25 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 12:30.
TB_FG Succop 38, 8:44.
Atl_Ryan 1 run (Koo kick), 1:56.
TB_FG Succop 25, :00.
Third Quarter
Atl_Gage 19 pass from Ryan (Koo kick), 8:49.
Atl_FG Koo 21, :30.
Fourth Quarter
TB_R.Jones 3 run (Succop kick), 11:13.
Atl_Hurst 1 pass from Ryan (Koo kick), 8:19.
TB_Godwin 4 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 3:54.
TB_Brown 30 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 2:52.
A_16,009.
___
|
|Atl
|TB
|First downs
|25
|28
|Total Net Yards
|385
|485
|Rushes-yards
|26-127
|22-94
|Passing
|258
|391
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoff Returns
|2-53
|2-51
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-10
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|29-44-0
|26-41-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-7
|1-8
|Punts
|1-43.0
|0-0.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|4-2
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-48
|3-23
|Time of Possession
|33:12
|26:48
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Atlanta, Hill 9-94, Gurley 9-18, Gage 1-11, I.Smith 3-9, Ryan 3-1, Ridley 1-(minus 6). Tampa Bay, Jones 12-78, Fournette 5-13, Brady 5-3.
PASSING_Atlanta, Ryan 29-44-0-265. Tampa Bay, Brady 26-41-1-399.
RECEIVING_Atlanta, Gage 9-91, Ridley 8-52, Hurst 4-28, Hill 3-42, Treadwell 2-15, Gurley 1-17, Stocker 1-13, I.Smith 1-7. Tampa Bay, Brown 11-138, Godwin 5-133, Evans 3-46, Gronkowski 2-29, Fournette 2-14, Johnson 1-16, S.Miller 1-12, Brate 1-11.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
