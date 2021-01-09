On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Taylor’s late 3 carries Austin Peay past E. Illinois 74-71

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 8:35 pm
< a min read
      

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Terry Taylor banked in a game-winning 3-point shot at the buzzer as Austin Peay foiled Eastern Illinois’ comeback 74-71 Saturday night.

Taylor poured in a season-high 38 points plus 17 rebounds for Austin Peay. His eighth double-double of the season was already in the books by halftime as the Governors led 35-29 and extended the lead to 14 midway through the second half.

The Panthers rallied and tied at 71-71 with 13 seconds left after Mack Smith hit back-to-back 3-pointers.

Reginald Gee had eight points and six rebounds for Austin Peay (7-4, 3-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Carlos Paez added six assists.

        Insight by Chainalysis: Law enforcement and national security officials tell a story as to why they need to have the tools and data to understand, stop and apprehend those using cryptocurrency to carry out illegal activities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Smith had 16 points for the Panthers (5-6, 2-2), shooting 4 of 12 from distance. Josiah Wallace added 14 points. Barlow Alleruzzo IV had 13 points and Marvin Johnson 12.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration