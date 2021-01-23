On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

TCU 61, Texas Tech 53

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 4:47 pm
< a min read
      

TEXAS TECH (8-7)

Gordon 5-20 2-2 13, Gray 7-18 0-0 16, Faye 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 5-11 1-1 11, Murray 2-6 0-0 5, Gerlich 1-7 0-0 2, Wade-Warren 0-0 0-0 0, Tucker 0-5 0-2 0, Powell 3-3 0-2 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-70 3-7 53

TCU (7-6)

Berry 5-14 1-2 14, Morris 1-2 0-0 2, Germond 2-9 0-0 4, Heard 8-22 7-7 23, Jackson 1-8 0-0 2, Mokwuah 0-0 0-0 0, Diggs 1-1 0-0 2, Holmes 4-7 2-2 14, Tac 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-63 10-11 61

Texas Tech 10 14 15 14 53
TCU 9 11 14 27 61

3-Point Goals_Texas Tech 4-23 (Gordon 1-10, Gray 2-4, Jackson 0-1, Murray 1-2, Gerlich 0-4, Tucker 0-2), TCU 7-25 (Berry 3-5, Germond 0-4, Heard 0-6, Jackson 0-3, Holmes 4-7). Assists_Texas Tech 15 (Gray 5), TCU 11 (Heard 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Texas Tech 40 (Jackson 4-7), TCU 47 (Berry 5-13). Total Fouls_Texas Tech 16, TCU 16. Technical Fouls_TCU Team 1. A_1,165.

        Insight by Zendesk: VA, GSA and the Education Department will explore how agencies are dealing with the new customer service imperative in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|25 Customer Contact Week
1|25 OPEX Week Live
1|25 Webinar Series: Integrated Paperless...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Coast Guard commissions USCGC Charles Moulthrope at Base Portsmouth