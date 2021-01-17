Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

TCU 81, Kansas 78, OT

By The Associated Press
January 17, 2021 5:04 pm
< a min read
      

KANSAS (5-4)

Ajekwu 5-7 0-0 10, Brosseau 3-14 3-4 11, Franklin 3-15 6-8 13, Kersgieter 7-17 1-1 16, Vuksic 3-4 0-0 8, Prater 0-2 0-0 0, Stephens 4-6 2-4 10, Merriweather 3-5 0-0 6, Thomas 1-7 1-2 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-77 13-19 78

TCU (6-5)

Berry 4-9 0-0 10, Morris 6-10 4-4 16, Germond 3-10 0-0 7, Heard 6-16 6-11 19, Jackson 4-12 1-2 13, Mokwuah 0-1 0-0 0, Diggs 5-7 0-0 10, Holmes 2-3 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-68 11-17 81

Kansas 15 15 24 14 10 78
TCU 25 11 13 19 13 81

3-Point Goals_Kansas 7-29 (Brosseau 2-10, Franklin 1-5, Kersgieter 1-6, Vuksic 2-3, Prater 0-1, Thomas 1-4), TCU 10-32 (Berry 2-6, Germond 1-5, Heard 1-6, Jackson 4-11, Diggs 0-1, Holmes 2-3). Assists_Kansas 17 (Franklin 4), TCU 22 (Germond 8). Fouled Out_Kansas Ajekwu. Rebounds_Kansas 51 (Merriweather 5-10), TCU 41 (Team 4-5). Total Fouls_Kansas 19, TCU 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_914.

        Insight by Acendre: Learn how GSA is taking a new approach to federal human capital in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration