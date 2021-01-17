TCU 81, Kansas 78, OT

KANSAS (5-4)
Ajekwu 5-7 0-0 10, Brosseau 3-14 3-4 11, Franklin 3-15 6-8 13, Kersgieter 7-17 1-1 16, Vuksic 3-4 0-0 8, Prater 0-2 0-0 0, Stephens 4-6 2-4 10, Merriweather 3-5 0-0 6, Thomas 1-7 1-2 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-77 13-19 78
TCU (6-5)
Berry 4-9 0-0 10, Morris 6-10 4-4 16, Germond 3-10 0-0 7, Heard 6-16 6-11 19, Jackson 4-12 1-2 13, Mokwuah 0-1 0-0 0, Diggs 5-7 0-0 10, Holmes 2-3 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-68 11-17 81
|Kansas
|15
|15
|24
|14
|10
|—
|78
|TCU
|25
|11
|13
|19
|13
|—
|81
3-Point Goals_Kansas 7-29 (Brosseau 2-10, Franklin 1-5, Kersgieter 1-6, Vuksic 2-3, Prater 0-1, Thomas 1-4), TCU 10-32 (Berry 2-6, Germond 1-5, Heard 1-6, Jackson 4-11, Diggs 0-1, Holmes 2-3). Assists_Kansas 17 (Franklin 4), TCU 22 (Germond 8). Fouled Out_Kansas Ajekwu. Rebounds_Kansas 51 (Merriweather 5-10), TCU 41 (Team 4-5). Total Fouls_Kansas 19, TCU 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_914.
