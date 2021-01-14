Temple 62, UCF 55

UCF (3-4)
Mobley 1-3 3-4 5, Walker 2-7 2-2 6, Fuller 2-5 0-0 6, Green 7-12 0-2 17, Mahan 1-9 2-2 4, Adams 6-14 3-3 17, Reynolds 0-3 0-0 0, Diggs 0-3 0-0 0, Doumbia 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 19-58 10-13 55.
TEMPLE (2-3)
Forrester 2-6 2-3 6, Moorman 2-4 0-1 5, De.Perry 4-10 0-1 10, Dunn 6-14 6-8 20, Williams 3-5 5-7 12, Barry 2-4 0-0 6, Ademokoya 1-5 0-0 3, Strickland 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-49 13-20 62.
Halftime_27-27. 3-Point Goals_UCF 7-19 (Green 3-4, Adams 2-4, Fuller 2-4, Doumbia 0-2, Mobley 0-2, Mahan 0-3), Temple 9-22 (Dunn 2-3, Barry 2-4, De.Perry 2-6, Moorman 1-2, Williams 1-2, Ademokoya 1-5). Rebounds_UCF 35 (Fuller 10), Temple 34 (Moorman 13). Assists_UCF 14 (Mahan 7), Temple 14 (Williams 4). Total Fouls_UCF 19, Temple 10.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments