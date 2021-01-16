Temple 65, Tulane 57

TEMPLE (2-3)
Forrester 5-6 5-9 15, Moorman 2-6 0-0 6, Perry 4-8 0-1 10, Dunn 7-16 5-8 20, Williams 2-6 0-0 5, Barry 2-5 0-0 6, Battle 0-4 3-5 3, Ademokoya 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 13-23 65.
TULANE (6-4)
Days 0-2 0-0 0, Pope 3-7 1-2 7, Forbes 5-15 1-2 14, Walker 3-11 2-2 9, Watson 1-7 2-2 4, James 4-8 4-4 13, McGee 1-3 0-0 2, Cross 3-10 0-0 8, Jankovic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-63 10-12 57.
Halftime_Temple 28-26. 3-Point Goals_Temple 8-23 (Moorman 2-3, Barry 2-4, Perry 2-6, Dunn 1-3, Williams 1-3, Ademokoya 0-2, Battle 0-2), Tulane 7-25 (Forbes 3-9, Cross 2-7, James 1-2, Walker 1-3, Days 0-1, Watson 0-3). Rebounds_Temple 46 (Forrester 10), Tulane 25 (James, Cross 5). Assists_Temple 17 (Williams 5), Tulane 12 (James 4). Total Fouls_Temple 15, Tulane 18.
