Tennessee 64, LSU 63

TENNESSEE (8-1)
Burrell 6-11 4-4 18, Davis 3-9 2-4 8, Suarez 1-4 0-0 2, Key 6-9 0-2 12, Horston 4-10 3-3 11, Kushkituah 2-4 4-7 8, Walker 2-3 0-2 5, Salary 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-50 13-22 64
LSU (4-6)
Trasi 4-7 1-1 9, Aifuwa 3-8 2-2 8, Pointer 10-20 4-10 25, Seay 3-5 0-0 6, Spencer 1-4 0-0 2, Cherry 0-1 0-0 0, Young 4-10 3-3 11, Petty 1-2 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-57 10-16 63
|Tennessee
|16
|17
|14
|17
|—
|64
|LSU
|19
|13
|14
|17
|—
|63
3-Point Goals_Tennessee 3-8 (Burrell 2-3, Davis 0-2, Horston 0-1, Walker 1-2), LSU 1-5 (Trasi 0-2, Pointer 1-2, Seay 0-1). Assists_Tennessee 10 (Davis 2), LSU 11 (Pointer 5). Fouled Out_LSU Aifuwa. Rebounds_Tennessee 39 (Key 5-6), LSU 25 (Seay 5-6). Total Fouls_Tennessee 16, LSU 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_762.
