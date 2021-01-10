On Air: Foodie and the Beast
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Tennessee 64, LSU 63

By The Associated Press
January 10, 2021 5:39 pm
< a min read
      

TENNESSEE (8-1)

Burrell 6-11 4-4 18, Davis 3-9 2-4 8, Suarez 1-4 0-0 2, Key 6-9 0-2 12, Horston 4-10 3-3 11, Kushkituah 2-4 4-7 8, Walker 2-3 0-2 5, Salary 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-50 13-22 64

LSU (4-6)

Trasi 4-7 1-1 9, Aifuwa 3-8 2-2 8, Pointer 10-20 4-10 25, Seay 3-5 0-0 6, Spencer 1-4 0-0 2, Cherry 0-1 0-0 0, Young 4-10 3-3 11, Petty 1-2 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-57 10-16 63

Tennessee 16 17 14 17 64
LSU 19 13 14 17 63

3-Point Goals_Tennessee 3-8 (Burrell 2-3, Davis 0-2, Horston 0-1, Walker 1-2), LSU 1-5 (Trasi 0-2, Pointer 1-2, Seay 0-1). Assists_Tennessee 10 (Davis 2), LSU 11 (Pointer 5). Fouled Out_LSU Aifuwa. Rebounds_Tennessee 39 (Key 5-6), LSU 25 (Seay 5-6). Total Fouls_Tennessee 16, LSU 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_762.

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration