Tennessee 88, No. 13 Arkansas 73

ARKANSAS (10-3)
Thomas 0-2 2-2 2, Daniels 3-11 1-2 9, Dungee 9-26 11-13 30, Ramirez 5-10 2-2 15, Slocum 5-10 4-5 17, Barnum 0-3 0-0 0, Davis 0-2 0-0 0, Oberg 0-0 0-0 0, Mason 0-5 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-69 20-24 73
TENNESSEE (7-1)
Burrell 11-18 1-2 26, Davis 12-20 2-2 26, Suarez 1-2 0-0 2, Key 1-2 0-0 2, Horston 4-11 3-4 11, Kushkituah 5-8 1-5 11, Saunders 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 2-5 2-2 7, Salary 1-3 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 37-69 9-15 88
|Arkansas
|17
|18
|20
|18
|—
|73
|Tennessee
|18
|24
|28
|18
|—
|88
3-Point Goals_Arkansas 9-30 (Daniels 2-9, Dungee 1-10, Ramirez 3-4, Slocum 3-5, Davis 0-1, Mason 0-1), Tennessee 5-17 (Burrell 3-7, Davis 0-3, Suarez 0-1, Horston 0-2, Walker 1-3, Salary 1-1). Assists_Arkansas 10 (Daniels 3), Tennessee 21 (Davis 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Arkansas 36 (Thomas 3-4), Tennessee 49 (Davis 5-11). Total Fouls_Arkansas 11, Tennessee 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,143.
