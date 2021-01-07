Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Tennessee 88, No. 13 Arkansas 73

By The Associated Press
January 7, 2021 8:56 pm
< a min read
      

ARKANSAS (10-3)

Thomas 0-2 2-2 2, Daniels 3-11 1-2 9, Dungee 9-26 11-13 30, Ramirez 5-10 2-2 15, Slocum 5-10 4-5 17, Barnum 0-3 0-0 0, Davis 0-2 0-0 0, Oberg 0-0 0-0 0, Mason 0-5 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-69 20-24 73

TENNESSEE (7-1)

Burrell 11-18 1-2 26, Davis 12-20 2-2 26, Suarez 1-2 0-0 2, Key 1-2 0-0 2, Horston 4-11 3-4 11, Kushkituah 5-8 1-5 11, Saunders 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 2-5 2-2 7, Salary 1-3 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 37-69 9-15 88

Arkansas 17 18 20 18 73
Tennessee 18 24 28 18 88

3-Point Goals_Arkansas 9-30 (Daniels 2-9, Dungee 1-10, Ramirez 3-4, Slocum 3-5, Davis 0-1, Mason 0-1), Tennessee 5-17 (Burrell 3-7, Davis 0-3, Suarez 0-1, Horston 0-2, Walker 1-3, Salary 1-1). Assists_Arkansas 10 (Daniels 3), Tennessee 21 (Davis 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Arkansas 36 (Thomas 3-4), Tennessee 49 (Davis 5-11). Total Fouls_Arkansas 11, Tennessee 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,143.

        Insight by ForgeRock: Learn how the Defense Manpower Data Center is constantly looking for better ideas for identity credentialing and access management technologies in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|6 EdgeCon 2021
1|7 5G Summit
1|7 McAfee Center Stage: From VSE to ENS...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

GPO Director Hugh Halpern thanks team for supporting Congress following events on Capitol Hill